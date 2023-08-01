Men’s Italy defeated 2-3 by Germany – Volleyball.it

GERMANY-ITALY 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13)
GERMANIA: Kunstmann 2, Burggraf 1, Rohrs 20, Torwie 12, John 10, Peter 11, Graven (L), Dervisaj 1, Goralik 2, Bogachev 1, Bohme 10. Ne Karlitzek. Alles. tax forest
ITALY: Porro 4, Recine 15, Cortesia 10, Sala 12, Magalini 21, Caneschi 10, Catania (L). Held, Salsi, Pol, Gardini, Salsi. Herds Lions
SET LENGTHS: 27′, 26′, 26′, 28′, 19′
GERMANY: 8 a, 11 mv, 31 et
ITALY: 4 a, 11 mv, 39 et
CHENGDU (China) – The men’s national team does not repeat the success of the women’s and comes out defeated in the tie break 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13) against Germany led by the captain Rohrs author of 20 points.
After the debut victory against Taipei, the team led on the bench by Luca Leoni was unable to repeat itself in the second outing at the international university games that are taking place in China.
After going down in the first set (20-25), Italy was good at regrouping and winning the second (25-20) and third set (25-23). In the fourth, however, Germany has the merit of being more incisive in the crucial moments of the set (21-25). At the tie-break then at the end of a good battle it was the German team that got the upper hand and won sets and matches (13-15). Top scorer of the match was Giulio Magalini with 21 points scored.
The Azzurri will return to the field on Wednesday 2 August at 2 pm Italian time to face Brazil in the third and final match of group D, which today was defeated 3-0 by Taipei.
The circles
Pool A: Portugal, South Korea, Hong Kong, Poland
Pool B: Czech Republic, Argentina, India, Iran
Pool C: Japan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, China
Pool D: Germany, Italy, Taipei, Brazil
ALL RESULTS
July 31st
Brazil – Taipei 0-3 (23-25, 20-25, 29-31)
Cina – Ukraine 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-9)
Germany – Italy 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13)
Japan – Azerbaijan 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-18)
Iran 3-0 India (25-19, 25-16, 25-18)
Czech Republic – Argentina 0-3 (16-25, 18-25, 18-25)
Poland – Hong Kong 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-14)
Portugal – Korea 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25)
July 29th
Azerbaijan – Ukraine 0-3 (21-25, 20-25, 21-25)
Argentina – India 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-19)
Germany – Brazil 3-0 (32-30, 25-20, 25-20
Japan – China 0-3 (33-35, 19-25, 23-25)
Italy – Taipei 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-16)
Korea – Hong Kong 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)
Portugal – Poland 0-3 (12-25, 15-25, 20-25)
Rep.Ceca – Iran 3-2 (17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13)
Plan
2 August
Argentina – Iran
Germany – Taipei
Japan – Ukraine
Azerbaijan – China
Korea – Poland
Italy – Brazil (2.00 pm)
Portugal – Hong Kong
Rep. Ceca – India
THE RANKINGS
Pool A
Poland 2 wins, 6 points
Korea 1v, 3pt
Portugal 1v, 3pt
Hong Kong 0v, 0pt
Group B
Argentina 2v, 6pt
Iran 1v, 4pt
Rep. Ceca 1v, 2pt
India 0v, 0pt
Group C
Dinner 2v, 6pt
Ukraine 1v, 3pt
Japan 1v, 3pt
Azerbaijan 0v, 0pt
D group
Germania 2v, 5pt
Italia 1v, 4pt
Taipei 1v, 3pt
Brazil 0v 0pt
The first two in the playoffs 1st-8. Third and fourth in the playoffs 9th-16th place