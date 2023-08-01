Men’s Italy defeated 2-3 by Germany – Volleyball.it

GERMANY-ITALY 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13)

GERMANIA: Kunstmann 2, Burggraf 1, Rohrs 20, Torwie 12, John 10, Peter 11, Graven (L), Dervisaj 1, Goralik 2, Bogachev 1, Bohme 10. Ne Karlitzek. Alles.

ITALY: Porro 4, Recine 15, Cortesia 10, Sala 12, Magalini 21, Caneschi 10, Catania (L). Held, Salsi, Pol, Gardini, Salsi.

SET LENGTHS: 27′, 26′, 26′, 28′, 19′

GERMANY: 8 a, 11 mv, 31 et

ITALY: 4 a, 11 mv, 39 et

CHENGDU (China) – The men’s national team does not repeat the success of the women’s and comes out defeated in the tie break 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13) against Germany led by the captain Rohrs author of 20 points.

After the debut victory against Taipei, the team led on the bench by Luca Leoni was unable to repeat itself in the second outing at the international university games that are taking place in China.

After going down in the first set (20-25), Italy was good at regrouping and winning the second (25-20) and third set (25-23). In the fourth, however, Germany has the merit of being more incisive in the crucial moments of the set (21-25). At the tie-break then at the end of a good battle it was the German team that got the upper hand and won sets and matches (13-15). Top scorer of the match was Giulio Magalini with 21 points scored.

The Azzurri will return to the field on Wednesday 2 August at 2 pm Italian time to face Brazil in the third and final match of group D, which today was defeated 3-0 by Taipei.

The circles

Pool A: Portugal, South Korea, Hong Kong, Poland

Pool B: Czech Republic, Argentina, India, Iran

Pool C: Japan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, China

Pool D: Germany, Italy, Taipei, Brazil

ALL RESULTS

July 31st

Brazil – Taipei 0-3 (23-25, 20-25, 29-31)

Cina – Ukraine 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-9)

Germany – Italy 3-2 (25-20, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13)

Japan – Azerbaijan 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-18)

Iran 3-0 India (25-19, 25-16, 25-18)

Czech Republic – Argentina 0-3 (16-25, 18-25, 18-25)

Poland – Hong Kong 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-14)

Portugal – Korea 3-1 (19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25)

July 29th

Azerbaijan – Ukraine 0-3 (21-25, 20-25, 21-25)

Argentina – India 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-19)

Germany – Brazil 3-0 (32-30, 25-20, 25-20

Japan – China 0-3 (33-35, 19-25, 23-25)

Italy – Taipei 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-16)

Korea – Hong Kong 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-12)

Portugal – Poland 0-3 (12-25, 15-25, 20-25)

Rep.Ceca – Iran 3-2 (17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13)

Plan

2 August

Argentina – Iran

Germany – Taipei

Japan – Ukraine

Azerbaijan – China

Korea – Poland

Italy – Brazil (2.00 pm)

Portugal – Hong Kong

Rep. Ceca – India

THE RANKINGS

Pool A

Poland 2 wins, 6 points

Korea 1v, 3pt

Portugal 1v, 3pt

Hong Kong 0v, 0pt

Group B

Argentina 2v, 6pt

Iran 1v, 4pt

Rep. Ceca 1v, 2pt

India 0v, 0pt

Group C

Dinner 2v, 6pt

Ukraine 1v, 3pt

Japan 1v, 3pt

Azerbaijan 0v, 0pt

D group

Germania 2v, 5pt

Italia 1v, 4pt

Taipei 1v, 3pt

Brazil 0v 0pt

The first two in the playoffs 1st-8. Third and fourth in the playoffs 9th-16th place