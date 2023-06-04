Home » RB Leipzig defends DFB Pokal 2023 | Sports
The DFB Cup will not change hands!

The players of RB Leipzig won the second cup in the German Cup for the second year in a row!

After lifting the trophy last year by defeating the Freiburg team after a better penalty shootout, they were better than Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday night in Berlin.

RB LEIPZIG – EINTRAHT 2:0 (0:0)

They scored the deciding goals for Mark Rose’s men Christopher Nkunku and Dominic Soboslaj in the second half which was enough to defend the DFB Cup title.

After a solo action in the 71st minute, Nkunku hit the net of the Frankfurt team – he was formally assisted by the Spaniard Dani Olmo, but the French striker single-handedly beat two opposing players and then beat goalkeeper Kevin Trapp – 1:0.

The Frenchman was also responsible for the second goal that solved the dilemma, assisting Hungarian Dominik Soboslay – 2:0.

This was the second successful final for RB Leipzig, while this was the ninth opportunity for the team from Frankfurt to lift the cup, which they won five times (1974, 1975, 1981, 1988, 2018), and they played in the final four more times – in 1964, 2006, 2017 and 2023.

