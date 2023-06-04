Home » Serie B playoffs: Cagliari in the final with the thrill, will challenge Bari
Serie B playoffs: Cagliari in the final with the thrill, will challenge Bari

 I sardi pareggiano 0-0 al Tardini ed eliminano il Parma. Due gol annullati a Lapadula e Bonny

Will be Bari-Cagliari the playoff final of Serie B. At the Tardini, in fact, the Sardinians draw 0-0 in the second leg with the Parma and they pass by virtue of the 3-2 in the first leg accrued at Unipol Domus. The match ended with two goals disallowed by Var: one for Lapadula and one for Bonny. Ranieri’s team will therefore play the first leg at home on 8 June, while the return will be on 11 at San Nicola: a place in the next Serie A is up for grabs.

A tense match with two episodes dominating the match: the first is the goal in the 34th minute
Lapadula. The top scorer scores, but from an offside position. The second comes in the finale:
Bonny, as soon as he enters, concludes by first intention hitting the crossbar, with the ball slamming on the line. Orsato concedes the goal on the suggestion of the assistant, but it is then the Var (in Serie B there is no goal line technology) that corrects the decision: the ball does not enter the goal completely and it remains on 0-0. The final assault did not lead to the qualifying goal for Parma also due to Zanimacchia’s right-footed crossbar in the 85th minute: a 1-0 would have been enough, exactly like the
Bari due to the best placement in the regular season.

To challenge Mignani’s formation for a place in the next Serie A will instead be Cagliari di
Claudio Ranieri, who in the final touches the knockout blow twice with Luvumbo. The first leg is scheduled for June 8 in Sardinia, while the return will be played on the 11th at San Nicola. 180 minutes to determine who, together with Frosinone and Genoa, will participate in Serie A 2023/2024.

