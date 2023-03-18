E-Mail

Saturday, 03/18/2023, 09:00

Would you like to sleep well and naturally? Then we have an unbeatable offer. Discover the high-quality down comforter “made in Germany” now – you will receive the matching pillow 80×80 cm worth 69 euros for free. It’s worth being quick, because the offer is only valid until March 20th. valid!

Spring is just around the corner. Now is exactly the right time to freshen up the bed. What could be nicer than a high-quality down duvet “made in Germany” – and as a gift an equally high-quality pillow with a down-feather filling? federiko has just the right thing for you: now there is 4-season duvet plus free pillow. Only until March 20th. you have the chance of natural, handmade bedding and save 69 euros. The 4-season down duvet is perfect for the coming spring. It keeps you warm and regulates your temperature so you don’t sweat on warmer nights. The down duvet is also breathable and wicks away moisture at night, so you can go with it balanced sleeping climate can sleep well. This is thanks to the special properties of natural down, because it forms air pockets inside the duvet and absorbs moisture. The pillow is also characterized by its high functionality: The 3-chamber system consists of an inner chamber with a rigid filling made of feathers, the two outer chambers are filled with a soft down-feather mixture and ensure a soft texture. The pillow keeps its shape and the filling always stays in place. Of course, the pillow does not lack the breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking quality. Treat yourself to the high-quality bedding set at an absolute bargain price, because the 80×80 cm pillow and the soft version are free with the purchase of one 135×200 cm all-season down duvet 135×200 cm all-season down duvet included.

Sleep well and restfully with the all-season duvet + 3-chamber pillow: breathable and heat-insulating

temperature-regulating and sweat-absorbing

natural and light as a feather

100 percent cotton and down from German companies

Handwork “Made in Germany”

fair and sustainable production

4-season down duvet 135×200 cm and pillow 80×80 cm soft for only 109 euros – you save 69 euros compared to the individual purchase

federiko: Sleep well and naturally with high-quality bedding The all-season down duvet and the 3-chamber pillow from federiko are produced in Germany under strict quality control. The down comforter includes Filling made of 80 percent down and 20 percent feathers is held in place by a cassette quilting made up of 35 individual compartments so that it cannot slip. The inner chamber of the pillow consists of 100 percent feathers, the two outer chambers consist of a mixture of 60 percent feathers and 40 percent down. All down and feathers come from German companies and belong to class I. They have been awarded the Downpass seal, which ensures that neither live plucking nor force feeding is used. The cases of The duvet and pillow are made from 100 percent unbleached and sustainable cotton. The packaging consists of a cotton bag. On the one hand, federiko avoids using plastic in packaging and shipping as far as possible. In addition, the bags are also used for storage when the blanket and pillow are not in use. The manufacturer of the down duvet and pillow has more than 100 years of experience in the production of bedding and supplies numerous luxury hotels around the world. Besides, he is BSCI member (Business Social Compliance Initiative) to improve social, labor and ethical standards in risk countries, as well as BEPI member (Business Environmental Performance Initiative) to improve the environmental orientation of our own operations and global supply chains. So you can be sure that you will receive high-quality and comfortable products that have also been produced sustainably. Down duvet and 3-chamber pillow from federiko: the perfect set for a good night’s sleep The all-season down duvet is perfect for those who like to keep things simple and don’t want to change their duvet with the seasons. The temperature-regulating and heat-insulating properties are balanced so that you experience well-conditioned sleep. The cozy and functional companion is complemented by the free pillow. With a size of 80×80 cm, the 3-chamber pillow is the most popular in Germany. The soft version can be used multifunctionally for every sleep type and provides cozy hours in bed. Sleep well now at a special price! Certified quality for good sleep In addition to comfort, the down comforter can shine in terms of quality: thanks to the award of the “NOMITE Seal of Approval” is this Federiko duvet and pillow bedding set also suitable for house dust allergy sufferers. The stuffing comes from German farms where neither live plucking nor force feeding is practiced, as the proves„Downpass“-Standard. The Downafresh certificate attests to the hygiene and cleanliness requirements for feathers and down. Thanks to Oeko-Tex seal and the production “made in Germany” you get a high-quality product that has been tested for harmful substances and invites you to dream. The federiko 4-season down duvet and pillow in detail: 100 percent unbleached cotton

100 percent certified Class I down and feathers from German companies

Handwork “Made in Germany”

Sustainable production with no permanent carbon footprint

Inner and outer shell as well as piping (folds) made entirely of unbleached cotton

Oekotex certification: no harmful substances are emitted

no harmful substances are emitted Compliance European „Downpass“ Standards

Standards Downafresh certified for hygiene according to DIN EN 12935

certified for hygiene according to DIN EN 12935 Named-Label: suitable for house dust allergy sufferers

Sustainable bedding “made in Germany” Sustainability and the highest quality “made in Germany” at an absolutely fair price-performance ratio – that’s what we stand for federiko. Sustainability and quality at the highest level are inseparable, which is why no plastic is used in packaging and shipping, the cotton is unbleached and processed further Only certified class I down and feathers from German companies used for the fillings. federiko starts with its bedding products natural, renewable and degradable or compostable raw materials. Due to the high quality, the 4-season down duvet and the 3-chamber pillow are particularly durable, so you can enjoy them for a long time! Get the down comforter in a limited edition set with the high-quality pillow now for only 109 euros!

