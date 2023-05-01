Home » NHL | Florida will not sell home game tickets to Toronto fans
Toronto advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The traditional hockey bastion boasts a wide fan base, and devoted Maple Leafs supporters often travel in large numbers to the opposing arena with the team. However, if they want to support their favorites in Florida, they will have to get tickets other than the official way.

Ticketmaster said only US residents will be able to purchase tickets to the Panthers arena, as identified by the address associated with the payment card.

The third, fourth and possibly sixth games will be played in Florida, which sensationally knocked out regular season winner Boston in the first round. The series starts on Tuesday with two duels in Toronto.

