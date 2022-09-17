Bortolami’s team without the unavailable Garbisi, Menoncello and Marin dominates against the Scots. Dream debut for Mendy, author of two goals

Benetton Treviso opens the new season of URC with a clear and convincing victory against Franco Smith’s Glasgow Warriors for 33-11. A match dominated from start to finish, with Treviso always in control, driven by a great team performance. What stands out is the performance of Ignacio Mendy, author of two goals on his debut in green and white: an almost perfect start so as not to make Monty Ioane regret. Few smiles for Franco Smith, greeted by an ovation from Monigo as he entered the field a few minutes before the start of the match.

The match — In addition to the unavailable Garbisi, Menoncello and Marin, Benetton presents itself without Gallo and Chaparro, still engaged in the Rugby Championship with Argentina. Called to the official debut in green-and-white instead Scrafton in the second row and Mendy on the wing, Hidalgo-Clyne enters the second half. Treviso starts better, forcing Glasgow to 22 in the early stages of the match, taking the lead in the tenth minute thanks to Rhyno Smith’s placement. Horne replies with the same coin, but Benetton digs the first groove. Treviso’s advancing defense puts the Warriors in difficulty, Brex steals the oval inside the 5 opponents and Da Re serves Padovani on the wing, free to crush the 8-3. The Scots try to react, however too many fouls do not allow Glasgow to give continuity to their action. Marco Bortolami’s team takes the opportunity to stretch further, this time taking advantage of the drive that had given so much satisfaction last season: Lucchesi obviously takes care of scoring the 13-3. The reaction of the Warriors this time is angry, but Treviso manages to limit the damage by granting the second place in the evening to George Horne for 13-6 at the time now expired. See also Happy birthday Gianpaolo Pozzo: the reassuring presence of an attentive guardian

What Mendy — The start of recovery is exclusively green and white, with the first try by Mendy, immediately protagonist in his debut with Benetton. A mark of exquisite workmanship, starting from the passage of Da Re to get to the two tackles “dribbled” by the Argentine trocar to crush in the goal; Smith’s transformation sets the score at 20-6. It is precisely the South African, on the extreme side, who scores consecutively the two places that are worth 26-6 who, together with the replacement of Horne for the guests, seems to be able to definitively close the accounts a little more than twenty minutes from the end. Smith and Duvenage fail the appointment with the fourth goal, and in the first reversal in front of Glasgow does not forgive: Fagerson scores the 26-11 from a maul situation to revive the guests in the 60 ‘, Jordan does not transform. The Warriors try, but with seven from the end the remaining hopes are at stake with an error of evaluation by the Chancellor at the foot who, flying alone towards the Treviso goal area, kicks the oval over the bottom line. Treviso holds up the last flare-ups of the Scots, and when time is up, Mendy crowns his dream debut with the second goal of the day on interception. Smith transforms and Monigo can cheer, picking up where he left off last season.

