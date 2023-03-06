Home Sports NHL | Forward O’Reilly will miss Toronto for possibly up to a month with a broken finger
NHL | Forward O'Reilly will miss Toronto for possibly up to a month with a broken finger

NHL | Forward O'Reilly will miss Toronto for possibly up to a month with a broken finger

“It’s hard to say how long he’ll be out, but we expect him to be back before the playoffs,” coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Toronto is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. O’Reilly has been playing for the Maple Leafs since February 18 after being traded from St. Louis, where he served as captain. So far, he has played eight games for the Canadian club and scored five points. Two weeks ago, he scored a hat trick in a 6-3 win over Buffalo.

