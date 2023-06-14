NHL: Golden Knights rush to Stanley Cup

With nine goals, the Golden Knights set the 81-year-old NHL Finals record. Only the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 and the Detroit Red Wings in 1936 had also netted nine times in a Stanley Cup game in league history.

Mark Stone scored three times, the Canadian national striker gave Las Vegas a 1-0 lead in the middle of the first period and later scored two more goals. However, the hosts really got going in the second half: they scored four goals within ten minutes and took a decisive lead to 6:1.

Marchessault honored as MVP

Jonathan Marchessault didn’t score this time, but with 13 goals and 12 assists in the finals, Las Vegas’ top scorer was named play-offs most valuable player. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Marchessault. “Again and again another player took over – and that’s why we’re champions.”

“Our depth has been our strength all season,” explained head coach Cassidy. “Other teams may have better individual players, better goalies and have been better at penalties or power play – but from one to 20 we are the best team.”

Club founded in 2017

Formed in 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights capped only their sixth NHL season with the championship after losing the finals in their debut season.

A team in the NHL has never won its first title so quickly. The previous record was held by the Philadelphia Flyers, who celebrated their first championship in their seventh season in 1973/74.

National Hockey League

Stanley-Cup-Finale Vegas Golden Knights Florida Panthers 9:3 4:1* * Final standings in the “Best of seven” series