Berlusconi says goodbye to Milan 2, last stop before his death at the Maximilian Bistrot in Segrate – IL GIORNO

  1. Berlusconi says goodbye to Milan 2, last stop before his death at the Maximilian Bistrot in Segrate THE DAY
  2. Berlusconi, trip to Milan 2 between the past and the future: ”Silvio came to say goodbye before being hospitalized” The Republic
  3. «That photo with my son who is a Milan fan at the bar in Milano 2 before hospitalization. Silvio Berlusconi was tried but he joked with everyone » Courier Milan
  4. Silvio Berlusconi’s last photo: an ice lolly in the gardens with his partner in his Milano 2 Today.it
  5. That last heartbreaking photo of Silvio Berlusconi: the smile in pain StrettoWeb
