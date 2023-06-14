Calculations and examples of expected expenses for water bills for this summer 2023 based on increases arranged

What are the expected expenses for water bills for this summer 2023 based on the increases arranged? In 2022, the water bill increased significantly reaching, according to what emerges from the Observatory of Prices and Tariffs of Cittadinanzattiva, 487 euros of average expenditure per family, for an increase of 5.5% compared to the previous year, a sting which unites almost all the Municipalities of Italy.

And according to forecasts, water bills could become even more expensive in the coming months. Let’s see how much and for whom.

New increases coming to your water bills this summer 2023 and calculations

Bonus to pay less water bills 2023

Exactly as happened last year, when record hot temperatures were recorded in our country associated with a great drought, this summer 2023 the costs of water bills could rise again.

The increases already recorded, with the exception of what happened in the province of Forlì-Cesena where there was a drop of 0.6% in water bill prices, they were more than 20% on average and, for example, +26.3% in Bolzano, +25.5% in Savona, +21% in Trento.

More than 10% increase in water bill costs were recorded in other capitals, such as Milan, Pavia, Como, Sondrio, Cremona, Belluno, Novara, Verbania, Chieti, breaking latest news, Catania, Messina

Among the most expensive provinces is Frosinone, where there is an average annual expenditure for water of 883 euros, while Tuscany is the podium of the most expensive region with 770 euros annually and an increase of 5.5% compared to the last year. However, it is the regions of central Italy that have the highest water bills, on average around 664 euros.

To give an example of calculating a possible increase in water bills again, if the next price increases were to follow in the wake of what has already happened and therefore provide for further increases of 20% on average on water bills, whoever pays now around 65 euros about of water could pay about 80 euros with the new price increases. For water bills of around 110 euros, with the planned increases it could reach over 130 euros.

There are, however, systems to pay less water bills, starting from habits for a moderate use of water to arrive at available bonuses. The bonus that allows you to pay less water bills is the water bonus, which guarantees 18.25 cubic meters of water on an annual basis (50 litres/inhabitant/day) for each member of the registered family with the calculation of specific discounts.

To calculate the value of the discount, consult the site of your water manager, check the rates applied and quantify the bonus by multiplying 18.25 cubic meters by the number of members of the family and by the sum of the following rates:

discounted rate for quantifying the variable portion of the aqueduct fee;

sewerage tariff for the quantification of the variable portion of the sewerage fee;

purification tariff for quantification of the variable portion of the purification fee.

Alternatively, it is possible to contact the Arera call center on the toll-free number 800 166 654.

It is possible to access the bonus if it belongs to a family nucleus if you have an ISEE value within 9,530 euros or if you return to a nucleus with at least 4 dependent children (large family) and you have an ISEE within 20 thousand euros, or, again, if holder of Income or Citizenship pension.