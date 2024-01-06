NHL | New Jersey – Chicago 4:2, Vaněček made 23 saves to help New Jersey win over Chicago, Nečas did not start

Vaněček picked up his fourteenth win of the season and, after three games, had a save success rate of over 90 percent. The Czech goalkeeper only conceded in the first and second periods. In the third act, he closed the goal, covered all seven attempts of the Blackhawks and significantly contributed to the turnaround from 1:2 to 4:2.

Slovak guard Šimon Nemec contributed two points to the Devils’ fifth victory in the last six games. The talented defenseman scored a goal and an assist in the win and had a two-point game for the second time in his NHL career.

Both teams lost their offensive powerhouses in the game. Connor Bedard, the No. 1 summer draft pick, didn’t finish after Brendan Smith’s hit midway through the first period. The Devils’ most productive player, Jack Hughes, left the game after an unpleasant fall at the end of the third twenty-minute period.

In Washington, Carolina was losing 0-2 after the opening period, but then turned the game around with six unanswered goals and went on to win its fifth straight. The Hurricanes sealed the turnaround in the third twenty-minute period, in which they scored five goals. Sebastian Aho (0+3), Brent Burns (2+1) and Andrej Svečnikov (1+2) scored three points in the win.

For the first time in the current season, Martin Nečas was missing from Carolina’s lineup. The fourth most productive Czech hockey player of the season so far was prevented from playing by an upper body injury.

NHL results New Jersey – Chicago 4:2 (0:1, 1:1, 3:0) Goals: 1. Holtz, 46. Nemec, 52. M. McLeod, 60. Toffoli – 16. Dickinson, 39. Katchouk. Shots on goal: 32:25. VÍTEK VANĚČEK caught the entire game for New Jersey, he conceded two goals from 25 shots and had a success rate of 92 percent. Spectators: 16,514. Stars of the match: 1. Nemec, 2. Holtz, 3. McLeod (all New Jersey). Washington – Carolina 2:6 (2:0, 0:1, 0:5) Goals: 8. Dowd, 17. D. Strome – 26. and 54. Burns, 44. Jarvis, 53. Svechnikov, 59. Orlov, 60. Ponomaryev. Shots on goal: 17:34. Stars of the match: 1. Burns, 2. Svečnikov (both Carolina), 3. Carlson (Washington). Anaheim – Winnipeg 1:3 (1:0, 0:1, 0:2) Goals: 16. McTavish – 28. Ehlers , 42. Schmidt, 54. Perfetti. Shots on goal: 38:27. Spectators: 16,000. Stars of the match: 1. Morrissey (Winnipeg), 2. McTavish (Anaheim), 3. Ehlers (Winnipeg).