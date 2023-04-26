NHL playoffs: Draisaitl one win away from round two with Oilers

Status: 04/26/2023 07:47 a.m

The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has with the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL-Earned a match point in the playoffs.

The Oilers won the fifth game against the Los Angeles Kings with 6: 3 (3: 2, 2: 0, 1: 1). They took a 3-2 lead on wins in the best-of-seven series and only need one win to advance to the second round of the North American Ice Hockey Playoffs. The sixth game takes place on Saturday in Los Angeles.

NHL Playoffs, 1st Round

Draisaitl scored acrobatically in the middle of the first period to give them a 2-0 lead when he fell after being pushed in the back. With six goals, the native of Cologne is currently the top scorer in the NHL playoffs.

After the Kings narrowed the lead to 2-3 at the end of the early period, the Oilers went on to score the next three goals. Curious: Zack Hyman scored to make it 5-2 when the puck went over his face after a shot by his team-mate. Draisaitl’s co-star Connor McDavid didn’t score but put on two goals.

Dallas takes the lead against Minnesota

Die Dallas Stars won at home 4-0 (2-0, 1-0, 1-0) against the Minnesota Wild and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The New York Islanders prevented an exit and shortened it with a 3:2 (1:0, 2:1, 0:1) away win against the Carolina Hurricanes in the series to 2:3.