NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken lose

Status: 05/10/2023 07:31 a.m

Ice hockey national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL-Playoffs have to accept a clear defeat.

At 3: 6 against the Dallas Stars in the North American professional league, the Rosenheimer conceded five goals in the first two periods and had to go on the bench for his colleague Martin Jones in the final period. The final goal came from Dallas on an empty goal as the Kraken went all out and brought in an extra fielder.

NHL-Playoffs

arrow right

In the semi-final series Western Conference it is 2:2 after four games, a team needs four wins to progress. Game five is Friday night in Dallas.

22 shots at Grubauer’s goal

At the time of his substitution, Grubauer, who had previously excelled in the playoffs, had saved 17 of the 22 shots on his goal.

The referees looked at the third goal for a long time, but decided that Grubauer was not hindered before the shot and that the goal was scored legally.

Carolina Hurricanes defeat New Jersey Devils

In the previous game they won Carolina Hurricanes a 6:1 against them New Jersey Devils and took a 3-1 lead in that series.