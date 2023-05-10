Home » NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken lose
Sports

NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken lose

by admin
NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken lose

Status: 05/10/2023 07:31 a.m

Ice hockey national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer has with the Seattle Kraken in the NHL-Playoffs have to accept a clear defeat.

At 3: 6 against the Dallas Stars in the North American professional league, the Rosenheimer conceded five goals in the first two periods and had to go on the bench for his colleague Martin Jones in the final period. The final goal came from Dallas on an empty goal as the Kraken went all out and brought in an extra fielder.

  • NHL-Playoffs
    arrow right

In the semi-final series Western Conference it is 2:2 after four games, a team needs four wins to progress. Game five is Friday night in Dallas.

22 shots at Grubauer’s goal

At the time of his substitution, Grubauer, who had previously excelled in the playoffs, had saved 17 of the 22 shots on his goal.

The referees looked at the third goal for a long time, but decided that Grubauer was not hindered before the shot and that the goal was scored legally.

Carolina Hurricanes defeat New Jersey Devils

In the previous game they won Carolina Hurricanes a 6:1 against them New Jersey Devils and took a 3-1 lead in that series.

See also  Ice hockey: Mike Glemser – “You don't feel it. It's just dead"

You may also like

Goodbye to Carbajal, the first footballer to play...

Erling Haaland’s father was taken away from the...

Chiara Danieli, the karate champion who died at...

Hong Kong Women’s Epee Contestant Jiang Minxie Ranked...

Five World Cup appearances: Mexican soccer goalkeeper Carbajal...

Naturosa Bike, the group of very young people...

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Champions League...

Turin-Fortitudo: the story handed down to a child

The number of participants in the Zhejiang Youth...

Champions League Real Antonio Rüdiger: “We have the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy