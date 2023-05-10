Home » Kevin de Bruyne’s illegal goal in the match Real Madrid Manchester City | Sports
Kevin De Bruyne scored a goal to remember, but he – is not regular!

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen/@FJRealMadridCF/@WolfRMFC

We saw a fantastic first match of the semi-finals of the Champions League as they Real Madrid and Manchester City played a draw 1:1 at “Santiago Bernabeu”, and the goals of Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne will be remembered for a long time. However, one does not seem to be regular!

Online, Real Madrid fans have flooded social media with evidence that it is sooner than it is Kevin De Bruyne equalized at 1:1 in the 67th minute, the ball went out!

Before the actual bomb of the incredible Belgian midfielder Bernardo Silva, he threw himself to “remove” the ball from the car. The action continued, and since there is no VAR in these situations, this detail was not looked at later. And it looks like the ball went out! Check out:

After everything, there was a quick action on the flank, after which Kevin De Bruyne opened up, and then with a real bomb, he defeated a team-mate from the national team with whom he has not been able to stand before – Thibaut Courtou. However, there is now a shadow of doubt over this goal.

When the advanced technology was activated, it became clear that Bernardo Silva still failed to reach this ball and that it went out. Here is a clear proof of that:

