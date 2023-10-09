Home » NHL | Striker Zohorna headed from Pittsburgh to farm in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The 27-year-old Zohorna signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins in July, which guarantees him $775,000 if he plays in the NHL. On the farm, his income will drop to 375,000. In the preparation, Zohorna played four games and scored three points for a goal and two assists.

In the past season, he played in ten games in the NHL. He was scoreless in eight for Calgary and scored once in two for Toronto. He also played in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers and Toronto Marlies, for which he scored 12 goals and 22 assists in 51 regular season games. He had three pass breakups in seven playoff games.

The Czech team at this year’s WC added Filip Chytil and Lukáš Sedlák after injuries. He started in three matches on his debut at the big event. In total, he has 19 games and three assists in the national team, where he also played with his older brothers Tomáš and Hynk.

Pittsburgh forfeited the rights to Zohorn last October after placing him on the free agent list before the Flames picked him up before a planned farm move. He has a total of 35 games in the NHL, five goals and six assists. In the AHL, his balance in the regular season is 102 games and 66 points (27+39), in 11 playoff duels 2+6.

In April 2020, Zohorna signed a one-year two-way contract with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent and went to the NHL from Mladá Boleslav. Last August, he signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh. In the extra league, he won titles with Kometa Brno in 2017 and 2018.

