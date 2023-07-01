NHL | The Rangers added goaltender Quick and forwards Wheeler and Bonin

Wheeler was bought out of his contract by Winnipeg before the opening of the market as an unprotected free agent, where the 36-year-old American worked from 2011 and led him as captain from 2016 to 2022. Wheeler still had one year remaining on the five-year, $41.25 million contract he signed in September 2018. He agreed with the Rangers on a one-year contract worth $800,000. Another 300 thousand can be earned thanks to bonuses.

Last season, Wheeler was the Jets’ fifth most productive player. In 72 games of the regular season, he scored 55 points for 16 goals and 39 assists. He added two goals and four assists in five playoff games. In total, the top five from the 2004 draft, when Wheeler was selected by Phoenix, has 1,118 starts and 922 points (312+610) in the long-term phase of the NHL. He scored 45 points (10+35) in 65 playoff games.

He also played for Atlanta and Boston. In the club history of the Jets (former Thrashers), he is first in games played (897), assists (550) and points (812) and third in goals (262).

Thirty-five-year-old Bonino, who experienced the joy of victory with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, also agreed with the club for a year for 800 thousand dollars. He played for San Jose and the Penguins last season and also captained the USA team to the World Cup. Bonino played 823 duels in the NHL regular season and scored 353 points (158+195). He added 48 points (19+29) in 105 starts in the playoffs.

Quick, who will receive $25,000 more, also received a one-year contract. Another 100 thousand can be earned from bonuses.

The 37-year-old Quick started last year with Los Angeles, but was traded to Columbus in early March and moved to Vegas the day after that. He started 10 regular-season games for the Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights, posted five wins, averaged 3.13 goals per game and had a 90.1 percent save percentage. He kept a clean sheet once. He did not appear on the ice in the playoffs.

Quick also won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014 with the Kings. In the first triumph, he received the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player of the playoffs. In total, during his NHL career, he played in 753 games and picked up 375 victories with an average of 2.47 goals per game and a 91.1 percent shooting success rate. He kept a clean sheet in 58 occasions. In elimination fights, he has a record of 92 starts, 49 wins, a 2.31 average, a 92.1 success rate and ten clean sheets.

Another experienced signing is forward Riley Nash, who signed a two-year contract with the Rangers for $1.55 million. The 34-year-old center spent last year in the lower AHL and scored 64 points (27+37) in 73 games, including the playoffs. In the past, he played in the NHL for Carolina, Boston, Columbus, Toronto, Winnipeg, Arizona and Tampa Bay. In the regular season, he has a record of 627 games and 176 points (63+113).

