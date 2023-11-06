Nice wins against Rennes (2-0) and regains the lead in the championship

Niçois Jérémie Boga celebrates his goal against Rennes, at the Allianz Riviera stadium, in Nice, November 5, 2023. CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

This is a fourth consecutive victory for the Nice. OGC Nice won 2-0, against Rennes, on Sunday evening, November 5, at the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1, thus regaining the leadership position in the championship.

With 25 points, the Aiglons, who have never been behind this season, are ahead of Paris by one length and Monaco by two after a third of the way. All this with only 13 small goals scored, but with exceptional defense: this match against Rennes is the eighth without any goals conceded for the Niçois, who since the start of the season have only conceded four goals.

Rennes, 11th in the standings, is now 13 points behind its evening opponent, who is a direct competitor in the race for qualification for the next Champions League. The delay is starting to become enormous for Bruno Genesio and his family. Friday November 10, in Montpellier, Nice will even have the opportunity to widen the gap even further.

However, on Sunday evening, the Niçois suffered, but they controlled. Even when Youssouf Ndayishimiye was logically excluded following a violent tackle on Enzo Le Fée (74th). Then, Warmed Omari was in turn excluded (86th) and Steve Mandanda, unhappy, saw a direct free kick from Sofiane Diop fall on his back for Nice’s second goal (2-0, 87th).

In an opposition between two very hybrid formations, the meeting was above all about concentration, physical power and speed of execution.

Boga in a big way

In this game, Nice and Rennes offered strengths in many sectors. Among the Aiglons, for example, Jérémie Boga continually combined technical finesse and speed of execution. Lorenz Assignon, the Breton right-back, had the painful experience of this.

First when Boga passed him with two body feints, before doing the same with Le Fée, then serving Hicham Boudaoui, who didn’t hit the target (12th). Then, at the very end of the half, Assignon missed his interception and Boga scored the first goal of the game (1-0, 45th). In great form, Boga had previously been brilliant in front of Omari (28th), or from a corner, when Dante forced Mandanda to work (26th).

If Terem Moffi, crosser on the Boga goal, also had a great opportunity which he missed (45th +2), it was Khéphren Thuram, back as starter in place of Morgan Sanson, who delighted the stadium with a sequence on Assignon, chest cushioning and half-volley recovery, unfortunately too quick (41st).

However, the Rennes collective game offered some answers. Thus, before Boga’s goal, Assignon concluded a well-executed first response with a poorly targeted shot (22nd). Then, Benjamin Bourigeaud, with a vicious rebound shot, forced Marcin Bulka to make a reflex stop (33rd).

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

After the break, Rennes tried again. But the Breton attackers never managed to destabilize the opposing rearguard.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Champions League: PSG outclasses AC Milan and smiles again

The World with AFP