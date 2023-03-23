Home Sports Niessl welcomes government announcement on ORF Sport +
Sport Austria President Hans Niessl welcomed the announcements by the federal government on Thursday about the continuation of the content of the ORF special-interest channel Sport +.

“Our message has arrived,” said the former Burgenland governor in a broadcast. Niessl had previously sharply criticized the plans of ORF general director Roland Weißmann to discontinue the sports channel in its linear form for cost reasons.

It remains “our line that ORF Sport + must exist in its current scope until a viable, attractive alternative concept is implemented and accessible to everyone,” demanded the head of the federal sports organization.

