After we brought you the announcement of the new open world racer yesterday LEGO 2K Drive, 2K has now released the announcement trailer for the game arriving on May 19th. You can find it below, along with the official information released by the studio.
Developed by Visual Concepts, LEGO 2K Drive evolves the iconic LEGO gaming experience with a vast open world where players can build any vehicle, drive anywhere and become a LEGO racing legend.
LEGO 2K Drive will be the first release of a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop LEGO AAA games. With 2K’s proven track record of creating high-quality interactive properties, coupled with the LEGO Group’s unprecedented strong cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO gaming experience that fans know and love in new and exciting ways.
A world-class team at Visual Concepts, with deep experience in the genre, will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay and stunning graphics to a LEGO driving game for the first time. LEGO 2K Drive will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a vehicle customization system.
Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the newly released McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM in a LEGO Speed Champions double set to celebrate 60 years since the founding of McLaren by racing driver and engineer Bruce McLaren – in the world of Brick LEGO 2K Drive.
Major LEGO 2K Drive features include:
- A story in a vast Open World: Players will travel across the multiple biological regions of Mattonia as they compete against a variety of charismatic rivals with the hope of one day winning the coveted Astro Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how to play, with a large open world to explore filled with races, mini-games, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes such as: City, Creator, Speed Champions and more Still.
- High-speed LEGO racing: Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, out-of-the-box experience where players compete against each other on a wide variety of tracks, while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform the player’s position in the race with the simple pressing a key.
- Unique customization: LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diversified customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles according to their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available throughout the adventure, as well as a large amount of color drawings, stickers, decorations and much more.
- Play alone or in company: LEGO 2K Drive offers a robust co-op mode and an exciting competitive multiplayer mode to have fun with others. Play with family and friends locally, in a two-person split screen, or play online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.