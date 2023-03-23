After we brought you the announcement of the new open world racer yesterday LEGO 2K Drive, 2K has now released the announcement trailer for the game arriving on May 19th. You can find it below, along with the official information released by the studio.

Developed by Visual Concepts, LEGO 2K Drive evolves the iconic LEGO gaming experience with a vast open world where players can build any vehicle, drive anywhere and become a LEGO racing legend.

LEGO 2K Drive will be the first release of a multi-title partnership between 2K and the LEGO Group to develop LEGO AAA games. With 2K’s proven track record of creating high-quality interactive properties, coupled with the LEGO Group’s unprecedented strong cultural impact, the partnership will evolve the iconic LEGO gaming experience that fans know and love in new and exciting ways.

A world-class team at Visual Concepts, with deep experience in the genre, will bring AAA quality, depth of gameplay and stunning graphics to a LEGO driving game for the first time. LEGO 2K Drive will combine the best elements of open-world driving and fast-paced competitive racing, while introducing a vehicle customization system.

Additionally, a collaboration with supercar and hypercar company McLaren Automotive will bring the newly released McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM in a LEGO Speed ​​Champions double set to celebrate 60 years since the founding of McLaren by racing driver and engineer Bruce McLaren – in the world of Brick LEGO 2K Drive.

Major LEGO 2K Drive features include: