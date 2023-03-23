Home News Al-Burhan congratulates the Sudanese people and the armed forces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan
News

Sudani Net:

The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, congratulated the entire Sudanese people and members of the Armed Forces and other regular forces deployed throughout the country on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

His sovereignty supplicates to the Lord – Almighty and Majestic – to make his auspicious introduction mercy, blessing and good for our country, our people and their armed forces, and to accept our martyrs and heal our wounded, and for the homeland to enjoy security and stability.

