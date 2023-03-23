news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 23 – “Work, work, work”. This is the secret of FC Südtirol’s success, according to its coach Pierpaolo Bisoli. The freshman team from Bolzano in Serie B, after a less than promising start in the autumn, is now third in the standings and one step away from the playoffs. Bisoli’s boys remain down to earth, but their dream is to enter the top division.



“When I arrived – the coach recounts – I said with great humility: we lost the first three games, now let’s show who we are”. And so it was. “Slowly, slowly we built this beautiful fairy tale. Now the ending remains to be written”. Even the captain Fabian Tait confirms: “We are doing an incredible thing that no one expected”. “This is – he adds – the beautiful thing about life and football: surprising everyone, even those who didn’t believe in you. Finally you can breathe real football even in Bolzano, we deserve it, the team deserves it and above all they deserve it the fans”.



The Bolzano players, with the lowest budget in the championship, are now third in the standings, the playoffs – even if they don’t want to admit it for superstition (“there aren’t many points missing to secure them”) are now a sure thing. But then Bisoli gave himself away, adding: “we will play the next matches to get there in the best conditions”.



The success has also strengthened the relationship with the fans. The only South Tyrolean fan in the Benevento guest curve went around the web. According to Bisoli, the Bolzano players ended up “in one of the most difficult championships of the last seven, eight years”. “Some teams are convinced that without the coat of arms you won’t go anywhere, but if that were the case, the tale of FC Südtirol wouldn’t exist”, comments Bisoli with satisfaction. (HANDLE).

