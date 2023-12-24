Home » Banksy’s work of art stolen after one hour: police arrest suspect
News

Banksy’s work of art stolen after one hour: police arrest suspect

by admin

© JOE BROWN via REUTERS

A man has been arrested in London after the theft of a Banksy work of art. The Metropolitan Police said this. The work, a stop sign with three drones on it, disappeared less than an hour after it was installed in the Peckham area of ​​south London on Friday.

Artist Banksy, whose identity is still unknown after years, posted a photo of the artwork on Instagram on Friday. Shortly afterwards, two unknown men removed the carved stop sign from the post and fled with it. Everything was filmed by bystanders. According to an estimate by a gallery owner, the work could be worth half a million pounds (576,000 euros), the BBC writes.

On Saturday, a local street artist placed her own reproduction of Banksy’s work at the location in question. Art is for everyone, she said.

Banksy’s followers on Instagram interpret his latest work as a call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

© AP

See also  TCL Customer Service Responds to Suddenly Loud Warning on TV at Night: It’s Not a Faulty Earthquake Warning Function

You may also like

Police turn out en masse for (small-scale) rave...

Birth rate decreased in 2023 in Colombia

Jinan Municipal People’s Government Portal Government Affairs Network...

Incorrect designation leads to the invalidity of the...

The occupation forces withdraw completely from Nour Shams...

A migratory avalanche on the border with Mexico...

They rob a Navy ship that was carrying...

The temperature in the Jishishan earthquake area in...

Medical riddle: “It’s so nice that I’m still...

Urgent… Curfew in Al-Jazira State from (6pm) to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy