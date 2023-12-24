Banksy’s work of art stolen after one hour: police arrest suspect

© JOE BROWN via REUTERS

A man has been arrested in London after the theft of a Banksy work of art. The Metropolitan Police said this. The work, a stop sign with three drones on it, disappeared less than an hour after it was installed in the Peckham area of ​​south London on Friday.

Artist Banksy, whose identity is still unknown after years, posted a photo of the artwork on Instagram on Friday. Shortly afterwards, two unknown men removed the carved stop sign from the post and fled with it. Everything was filmed by bystanders. According to an estimate by a gallery owner, the work could be worth half a million pounds (576,000 euros), the BBC writes.

On Saturday, a local street artist placed her own reproduction of Banksy’s work at the location in question. Art is for everyone, she said.

Banksy’s followers on Instagram interpret his latest work as a call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

