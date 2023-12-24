Police turn out en masse for (small-scale) rave in Kallo (Beveren-Waas)

The Beveren police turned out in large numbers on Saturday morning for a rave in a nature reserve in the Kallo district. A few dozen young people were found partying, but everyone has since left the site.

In the nature reserve where the Ebes/Electrabel site used to be located, near the Gasthuisstraat, a walker with a dog heard music on Saturday morning around 9 o’clock. They could not be seen from the street, but hidden between some hills, the man did see several partying young people.

The police were notified and responded immediately. Because they could not estimate exactly how many people were present at the rave, they did so in large numbers. Once on site, they were able to determine that a maximum of 40 to 50 young people were present. This involved Flemish, Walloon, Dutch and French young people. Some of them were interrogated, although it is not clear whether anyone was also administratively arrested.

It is not clear exactly when the party started. Mainly some tents and containers of beer were found on site. The young people present have all left the site in the meantime.

