Celebrating Indigenous Women: Oaxaca’s Night of Radishes Pays Tribute to Midwifery and Traditional Medicine

The Night of Radishes in Oaxaca Honors Indigenous Midwifery and Traditional Medicine

Oaxaca, Oax.- In a tribute to the midwifery and traditional medicine practiced by indigenous women, the Vásquez family and the Casa Compasiva collective dedicated the 126th edition of the Night of Radishes to this important aspect of Oaxacan culture.

Using around 200 radishes, the artists created figures representing midwives, pregnant women, herbal baths, huts, and the spaces provided by the center for comprehensive care to pregnant women, postpartum women, newborns, and children under 5 years of age.

According to Oaxacan chroniclers, the Night of Radishes emerged in 1897 as a traditional festival that takes place on the eve of Christmas Eve.

For this edition, a total of about 18 tons of radishes of the champion and bartender varieties were used to create the stunning artwork. The event took place in the main square of the Oaxacan capital and involved more than 15 hours of meticulous work by doulas and doctors to ensure every detail was perfect.

Notably, this year’s Night of Radishes was the first to focus on honoring the traditional work of women, specifically midwifery and traditional medicine. This departure from the usual themes of the festival was aimed at bringing visibility to these important aspects of Oaxacan culture.

Mayra Salvador Bautista, a 26-year-old doula, expressed her happiness in participating in the event and explained the challenges they faced in creating the pieces. “We had to use 200 radishes to make 100 pieces for our artwork. We wanted to show women in other roles and different stages, and we achieved it. We have had very good acceptance,” she said.

The Compassionate House, which serves as a center for humanized birth services, doula accompaniment, thermal baths, and care for newborns and children under five years of age, had recently reopened its doors in the Oaxacan capital.

The Night of Radishes continues to be a beloved tradition that captivates both locals and tourists, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Oaxaca and celebrating the vital contributions of indigenous women to the community.

