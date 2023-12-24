Jesús Corona asks Luis Ángel Malagón for the Tricolor goal

Luis Angel Malagon Impresses in Goal for Mexican Team

Luis Angel Malagon stepped up in the absence of Guillermo Ochoa, delivering solid performances for the Mexican team. Ochoa was sidelined due to injury, but Malagon’s efforts did not go unnoticed by fans and teammates.

Former Tricolor player, Jose de Jesus Corona, has been advocating for a change in the goalkeeping position for the Mexican team since his retirement. He has expressed his support for Malagon, welcoming his continued presence in the Mexican arch.

“Now he is showing with performances, especially that he has obtained this result and that he deserves it, because it is the only way to fight Memo Ochoa for a position, since we know the trust that Jimmy Lozano has in him and that he knows of his capacity,” commented Corona.

Malagon recently enjoyed success as he was crowned champion of the Apertura 2023 with the Eagles of America. His performance has sparked conversations about the future of the Mexican team’s goalkeeping position.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Tricolor and coach Jimmy Lozano’s plans for the team.

