Victoria and David Beckham Embrace Early Christmas Festivities in Miami with Matching Pajamas and Family Cheer

Victoria and David Beckham Embrace Early Christmas Festivities in Miami with Matching Pajamas and Family Cheer

Victoria and David Beckham Brought Christmas Forward by Wearing Matching Pajamas with Their Children and Daughter-in-Law

The Beckham family has welcomed Christmas early this year with a grand celebration in Miami. Victoria Beckham, the matriarch of the family, shared a set of photographs on Instagram showing her husband David Beckham and three of her children, along with her daughter-in-law, posing in front of the Christmas tree in matching pajamas.

Victoria, 49, led the session by wearing a black and white silk pajama set, standing out in the center of the shot. Cruz, 18, joined her mother in a pure white outfit, while Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz, shared smiles with the youngest of the family, Harper, 12, all in red buffalo plaid outfits.

In a show of unity and festivity, the family posed with Christmas hats in front of a large tree decorated with lights and ornaments. Although 21-year-old Romeo Beckham, a current Brentford FC player, could not be present, Victoria made sure to mention him in the post, expressing her love and missing him.

The intimate behind-the-scenes preparations for the photo shoot were also shared by Victoria on her Instagram Story, showing David using a saucepan as an ice bucket. This behind-the-scenes look further humanizes the image of one of the most famous families in the world.

The Beckhams have been sharing special moments and their daily life through social media, showcasing their close-knit bond. The family recently enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas where they shared videos of themselves dancing and having fun on the beach, evidence of the close relationship between Nicola Peltz and her mother-in-law, Victoria.

This concludes a very active Christmas season for the Beckhams, enjoying the paradisiacal beaches of the Bahamas and the heat of Miami. Amid the luxurious settings, the real focus has been on the love and unity that emerges in each photograph and publication shared by this famous family.

