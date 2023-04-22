No Dardai effect in Berlin: Ice-cold Bremen increases Hertha’s misery

As of: 04/22/2023 6:46 p.m

Even with the returnee Pal Dardai on the coaching bench, Hertha BSC is still stumbling towards relegation in the Bundesliga. On matchday 29, the Berliners lost 4-2 (0-2) at home to Werder Bremen.

Marvin Ducksch was the man of the day for the guests on Saturday (April 22, 2023) with a hat-trick (6th, 27th, 51st) in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Mitchell Weiser scored the 4-0 (64th) after a capital defensive error by Hertha. Berlin’s goals from Jessic Ngankam (68′) and Dodi Lukebakio (79′, penalty kick) came too late.

While promoted Werder Bremen with 35 points in twelfth place is getting closer and closer to the magical 40-point mark and relegation, things are looking more and more bleak for Hertha BSC a week after the 2:5 in the basement duel at Schalke 04. With 22 points, the “Old Lady” who hasn’t won in seven games is still in last place. However, at least the relegation place is three points away five games before the end.

Hertha with momentum, Werder with the goal

After the dismissal of coach Sandro Schwarz and the return of Pal Dardai, the Hertha team initially tried to be energetic and optimistic in front of their home crowd, but the first cold shower came after just six minutes. Jens Stage served Ducksch on a counterattack, who made it 1-0 in Bremen with a well-considered shot into the far corner.

The little touch of optimism was blown away by the Berliners afterwards. Unsure and unimaginative, nothing came offensively from the host. Bremen controlled the game and struck ice cold even without national striker Niclas Füllkrug. Ducksch, who was unlawfully released, used a large cross from close range to make it 2-0.

Marvin Duksch gives that Stimmmungskiller

The Hanseatic League could have extended their lead even further before the break. Maximilian Philipp narrowly missed (30′), Ducksch was just prevented from scoring by Plattenhardt (41′). With a triple change, Hertha coach Dardai wanted to give the game a new direction after the break.

Ngankam also had a half chance (48′). But when it came to effectiveness, Bremen was ahead again: Ducksch completed a cross from Anthony Jung with a chest attack and a quick finish to make it 3-0. It was the eleventh goal of the season for the 29-year-old.

Bad mistake by Agustin Rogel

As a result, Berlin lost courage and orientation. Shots on goal went wide and with a nasty defensive blunder, the home side also favored the fourth goal. Agustin Rogel overwhelmed goalkeeper Oliver Christensen with a weak back pass. Weiser took the ball from the keeper and shot in from 15 meters to make it 4-0.

The goals from Ngankam and Lukebakio ignited a small spark of hope, but that didn’t change anything about the third Hertha defeat in a row. Bremen, on the other hand, was able to celebrate the end of a dry spell of six games without a win – and has the better cards in the fight for relegation compared to Hertha.

Hertha BSC facing a mammoth task

On Matchday 30, Hertha have to fight for points to stay up at Bayern Munich (Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). Bremen is challenged to Schalke the day before (6:30 p.m.).