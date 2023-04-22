Home » Tier One Silver Closes First C$1.4 Million Tranche of Financing
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV) (“Tier One” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has
completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced April 3, 2023 (the “Offering“). The Company issued 5,622,000 units at C$0.25 per unit, with each unit
consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“) (exercisable for one common share at C$0.35 for a two year period from today’s date), for gross
proceeds of C$1,405,500.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of C$43,830 and issued 175,320 non-transferable finder’s warrants, with the finder’s warrants having the same terms as
the Warrants, to certain arm’s length finders and securities dealers who referred participating investors to the Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to resume
exploration and prepare for drilling at the Curibaya project and for general working capital purposes.

