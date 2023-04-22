handball fighter gračanica | Sport

The score was tied in Borik after the first 30 minutes.

Borca m:tel handball players will play the penultimate home game of the season tonight in the Borik hall, a very important one in the fight for survival in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mirko Mikić’s team is rivaled by the Gračanica team, and after the first 30 minutes, the score was tied:

BORAC M:TEL – GRAČANICA 12:12, in progress

After the home team had a plus two on a couple of occasions (3:1, 6:4), with a goal by Bože Tepić in the 19th minute, they gained an advantage of four goals (8:4), and then allowed the rival to make up for it until the 23rd minute. minus (8:8), and then to go to the break with an equal score.

Borac m:tel had a chance, with the expiration of time, to score a goal from the nine awarded after the expiration of time, but Ognjen Kalamanda shot the crossbar of Gračanica’s goal.

More soon…

PREMIER LEAGUE BiH – 27th round

Borac m:tel – Gračanica

Maglaj – Kakanj

Sloga – Freedom

Gradačac – Bosnia

Goražde – Leotar

Played on Thursday:

Herzegovina – Iskra 42:34

Konjuh – Scout 35:37

Krivaja – Vogošća 32:32

