Politics – FDP federal party conference calls for improvements to the heating law

The FDP federal party conference spoke out against the heating law passed by the federal cabinet. On Saturday, the party congress approved with a large majority an emergency motion submitted by around 80 delegates, which calls for the draft to be improved in the Bundestag. The draft law from the house of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck is “exemplary for the wrong climate and energy policy of the Greens,” says the decision.

The envisaged ban on the installation of new oil and gas heating systems is rejected. A technology-open, financeable and less bureaucratic conversion of building energy is required.

In its current version, the Building Energy Act is “an attack on the property of the people in this country,” said Frank Scheffler, member of the Bundestag, when he submitted the application. “Robert Habeck’s heating ban law is economic nonsense, but it is also technically unfeasible to a large extent,” he said. The FDP must “stand by those who own property”.

Scheffler welcomed the fact that the FDP ministers recorded their doubts about the financeability and feasibility of the draft in a protocol statement when the cabinet decided. The bill must now be improved in Parliament. “A law is not decided by the cabinet, but by the Bundestag,” said Scheffler. According to him, around 30 members of the Bundestag were among the 80 delegates who submitted the motion at the party conference.

The chairman of the FDP parliamentary group, Christian Dürr, also spoke to the delegates in favor of accepting the application and promised improvements in the parliamentary procedure. “We want to change the building energy law,” said Dürr. “The faction stands for the fact that a good law is passed.”

The text of the resolution criticizes “dogmatic pre-determinations of individual technologies, planning-economy regulation mania down to the last detail and ignorant overburdening of those affected”. Such an approach would make Germany “not a role model in climate protection, but a deterrent example”.

