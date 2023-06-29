No FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will not be at the next FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup in Australia’s jersey.

The decision was made by the player and the Nets because attending the World Cup would shorten his rehabilitation by three weeks.

And given Simmons’ physical difficulties in recent seasons, both the Nets and the athlete did not want to risk it.

I’m told Ben Simmons will not play in FIBA World Cup in August, that he and the Nets decided it’s not worth cutting short his rehab by three weeks. Meanwhile, Nets upbeat about his prospects this season and he’s looking forward to Paris Olympics in 2024. More later. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) June 29, 2023

Simmons is aiming for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

