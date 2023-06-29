Home » No FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for Ben Simmons
No FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for Ben Simmons

No FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will not be at the next FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup in Australia’s jersey.

The decision was made by the player and the Nets because attending the World Cup would shorten his rehabilitation by three weeks.
And given Simmons’ physical difficulties in recent seasons, both the Nets and the athlete did not want to risk it.

Simmons is aiming for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

