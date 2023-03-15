Home Sports No wonder for Klopp at Real Madrid
Trainer Jürgen Klopp missed the hoped-for football miracle against Real Madrid with Liverpool FC. Spain’s record champions moved into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 (0-0) win and thus eliminated the Reds. Karim Benzema (79th minute) scored the goal for the sovereign hosts.

The defending champions had already won the round of 16 first leg 5-2 at Anfield, so the chances for Klopp’s team were slim anyway. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place this Friday.

In the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, an entertaining game developed from the start. In view of the heavy burden from the first leg, Liverpool started offensively and courageously – and thus offered the hosts space. Real created chances, Eduardo Camavingas (20′) Schlenzer was just able to steer goalkeeper Alisson to the crossbar. Liverpool then acted more stable and created chances for themselves, but Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was always there.

Afterwards, the English repeatedly revealed mysterious defensive gaps, which Real did not play out consistently. So the guests stayed in the game, but it was no longer enough for a miracle.

Instead, Benzema’s goal ended Klopp and his players’ vague quarter-final hopes. After an assist from Vinicius Júnior, the Frenchman put the ball in from close range.

When Liverpool FC, winners of 2019, will return to the Champions League is now very open. Because after a mixed season and the recent 0-1 defeat at relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth, the Reds are currently six points behind fourth place in the domestic Premier League, which entitles them to participate in the premier class.

