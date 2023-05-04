Home » Nolan official supplier of the motorcycle team following the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Nolan official supplier of the motorcycle team following the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Nolan official supplier of the motorcycle team following the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

Nolangroupwith its line of branded helmets Nolanalso this year, for the third consecutive year, will be the official supplier and partner of Tour of Italy to be held from 6 to 28 May, one of the most loved and passionately followed sporting events since 1909.

Products Nolan, designed and manufactured entirely in Italy, will be the official helmets of the Giro and will accompany the 133 members of the motorcycling team involved in organizing and coordinating this memorable sporting event. The “mobile” support staff who will accompany the cyclists of the Giro along the route which includes 21 stages and a distance of almost 3,500 km.

In particular, the biker team will have three models from the current catalog available, specially selected to meet precise and rigorous mobility needs: N100-5 Moretop of the range with a modern and elegant design, equipped with the best technological solutions, N90-3 flip-up integral, entry product to the Nolan world e N30-4 T the new helmet equipped with high ventilation, designed for the urban commuter, ideal for both motorcycle and scooter use, as well as for users of sustainable mobility. The Nolan helmets supplied to the organization will also feature a dedicated livery that will display the logo and colors of the Tour of Italy. The iconic rose at the forefront.

“We are proud to continue the collaboration with the Tour of Italy, being the official supplier and partner of one of the most important cycling events in the world is certainly a source of pride for us. The helmets Nolan will officially accompany the Giro, demonstrating our constant commitment to designing and producing quality, innovative, safe products with refined aesthetics and comfort. This renewed sponsorship once again represents the great value of Made in Italy, an element that distinguishes us and that unites us to a prestigious sporting event that has written and still writes the history of our wonderful country.” – he has declared Enrico PellegrinoCEO of Nolangroup.

See also  Serie A, Bordocampo: Milan tired, Inter 'free', Vlahovic as CR7

You may also like

Boxer approaches for the initial greeting and the...

Big step towards the title: THW Kiel celebrates...

The Yangtze River Delta team gathered in Jiaxing...

Eintracht reaches the final in the DFB Cup:...

DFB Pokal: Frankfurt turns game in Stuttgart and...

Scattered considerations after Milan-Cremonese (1-1)

Details of Grizzlies decision to waive Dillon revealed...

Beautiful landscape photos | Tips for taking them

Raducanu will miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon due...

Gran Canaria resists the return of Turk Telekom,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy