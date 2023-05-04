Kremlin: Kiev is behind multiple terrorist attacks

Reference news network reported on May 3According to Russian News Agency and Russian Satellite News Agency reports, the Russian Railways reported on the “Telegram” social platform on May 2 local time that in Bryansk Oblast, the locomotive and carriage of a freight train derailed.

“At 19:47 today, due to illegal interference with railway transportation, the locomotive of a freight train and about 20 cars derailed.”

The news was confirmed by the governor of the state, Alexander Bogomaz, the report said. He said an unknown explosive device exploded near the Snezediskaya station, and there were no casualties.

RZD added that there were no open flames. Firefighters are working on the scene, and a fire train and two rescue trains have also rushed there. Traffic on the section from Snezhetskaya to Baiberiega was suspended. An operational command has been established to coordinate efforts to eliminate the effects of the accident.

According to reports, on the morning of the 1st, an explosive device also exploded on the railway line in the Unecha district of the state, causing the front of a freight train and 7 carriages to derail. No casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus subsequently announced that the trains belonged to Belarusian Railways. Local authorities said it was delivering fuel and building materials at the time.

In this regard, Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov stated that Russia knows that Kiev is behind many attacks and terrorist attacks in Russia, and intends to continue to take such actions. Special agencies are doing everything possible to ensure security.

Peskov told reporters on May 2: “Of course we know that the Kiev authorities are behind a series of attacks and terrorist attacks and plan to continue to implement them on their own lines. All special services in our country are doing everything necessary to ensure security and carry out difficult operations. And heavy work. It is important to carry out special military operations to fundamentally eliminate threats to our country.”

He further stated that Russian special services are doing all necessary efforts to ensure the safety of May 9 (Victory Day event). (Compilation/Hu Liwen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: