The three-time combined Olympic champion Eric Frenzel ends his career. “It’s a nice moment to resign now,” said the 34-year-old of the “FAZ”.

Frenzel, record world champion until the past World Championships, is retiring from the World Cup after 17 years. A week and a half ago, Frenzel won his 18th World Championship medal in Planica with a silver medal in the relay – no one else has more.

“Now it’s good”

He replaced Norwegian cross-country legend Björn Dähli as the sole leader. With the podium, Frenzel also extended his own impressive series: Since 2009 he has stood on the podium at least once at every major event. A perfect ending.

“This medal was my last sporting goal. In Planica, things came full circle for me. In the end, everything worked out again. Now it’s good. I don’t need any more confirmation.” said the native of Saxony, who lives in the Upper Palatinate.

From victory to victory – not only at the Olympics and World Championships

In 2007 “Effe”, as he is called, started in the World Cup for the first time, he was twice Olympic champion in individual (2014 and 2018) and once with the team (2018). He won World Championship gold seven times, five overall World Cup victories in a row (2013 to 2017) and won 54 World Cup races. Jarl Magnus Riiber (Norway/8) replaced him as record world champion in Planica.

An earlier farewell was not an issue. “I wouldn’t have pursued my career for so long if I hadn’t liked it and my family hadn’t been behind it.” according to Frenzel.

Frenzel doesn’t want to “disappear from the scene”

Most recently, Hermann Weinbuch had already confirmed after the last World Championship race that he was retiring after 27 years as national coach of the Nordic Combined.