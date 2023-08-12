Not just Kane, end of the transfer market with ‘hit’ and stars

Saudi Arabia and the Premier League, millions and stars for a transfer market finale full of shots. With the Saudi League still trying to grab the biggest names in football – it doesn’t matter if they are at sunset or still in full swing – however, it is Great Britain in these hours that takes the stage. Indeed Harry KANE flew to Munichafter Tottenham’s latest go-ahead and the last minute rooster who wanted the player blocked at the airport by the club: the thirty-year-old Englishman, chasing the trophy that is missing in his brilliant career, will sign the contract that will bind him to Bayerna deal that will bring just over 100 million euros into the coffers of the London Spurs.

But Liverpool went further by setting English football’s new transfer record with i £111 millioncirca 128 million euroswho will pay Brighton for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moses Caicedo. However, he hesitates, because he had promised himself to Chelsea and now it could blow up the deal. The Brighton he made it known that, in any case, the price of the player is now fixed and that’s what Liverpool was willing to pay, whose manager, Jurgen Klopp says he is certain of the player’s arrival.

It didn’t end here, because Tottenham and Chelsea I’m still in the dance for Romelu LUKAKU. In London it is said that Spurs could invest part of the sum received from Bayern to take on the former Inter player, to whom Chelsea give an evaluation of 35 million. It is the same sum that, in addition to Lukaku’s card, would like Juventus to sell Dusan VLAHOVIC ai Blues, which, however, never went beyond 20 million. The speech is still on standby, meanwhile Juve is pressing for transfer Denis ZAKARIA to Monaco, while the hypothesis of an arrival of Nicolò ZANIOLO seems to be moving away, who seems close to reaching an agreement with Aston Villa. Always there Old ladyvery active today, would have reached an agreement with Lazio for the double transfer to the biancoceleste of Luca PELLEGRINI and Nicholas ROVELLA.

To the president Claudio Lotito who would pay everything for this deal 21 millionthe goalkeeper of the 2018 world champions France was also offered Hugo LLORIS, leaving Tottenham, which would give him the free list a year before the expiry of the contract. And speaking of goalkeepers, AC Milan’s flat no to those who had done a survey for Mike MAIGNAN on behalf of Real Madrid, looking for a goalkeeper after Courtois’ serious injury.

On the front Interthere is a hitch in the deal SAMARDZIC. The Serbian midfielder, who underwent his medical yesterday, has his father as his new agent, who has changed his requests to the club. Pending clarifications, the operation that should lead also goes into standby FABBIAN to Udinese.

Chapter Rome: while in the capital, and in the Roman ether, rumors spread about a possible change of ownership of the club, lost Lucas BELTRANwho is arriving in Florence, they try to convince Santos to give in MARCOS LEONARDO. But just today the new manager of the football sector of ‘Peixe’, Alex Gallo who took Falcao’s place, said that the forward “doesn’t move until the winter transfer window, when we’ll sell him: now we need him too much and he has a contract with us.” But the player to force the club’s hand continues to miss training.

Contacts of GM Tiago Pinto also with Atalanta for Duvan ZAPATA, for which, however, the million euros offered so far is certainly not enough. For the midfield, the arrival of RENATO SANCHES from Psgwho should pay 40% of the Portuguese’s salary, while Leandro PAREDESalso from PSG (where he returned after his loan to Juventus), is the solution identified to replace Nemanja MATIC in case the Serbian really leaves Trigoria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

