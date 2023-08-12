Musk hears Meloni and Sangiuliano duel with Zuckerberg: he will be in Italy (but not in Rome)

Listen to the audio version of the article

The mixed martial arts (MMA) fight between Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will take place, and it will be in Italy. This was revealed by the owner of X in a message on social media, in which he writes that «I spoke to the Italian premier and the minister of culture. They agreed on an epic location».

«The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations – he adds -. The livestream will be on this platform and on Meta. The shot will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern. Everything will bring respect to Italy’s present and past, and the proceeds will go to veterans». In recent months the Colosseum was hypothesized as the location, but now the hypothesis seems excluded.

Sangiuliano: «Phone call with Musk, event not in Rome»

«I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are discussing how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, in full respect and protection of the places. It will not be held in Rome. But above all it is foreseen that a huge sum, many millions of euros, will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases affecting children”.

This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. “It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale,” he added.

