Home » Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where they buy houses
Business

Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where they buy houses

by admin
Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where they buy houses

A view of Valsolda in the province of Como

Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where they buy houses

Valsolda, in the province of Como, fascinates for its enchanting position between the mountains and the lakes. And then Tronzano Lake Maggiore, 206 inhabitants in the province of Varese, captivates foreigners with its relaxed and silent mood. These are just some of the Italian municipalities under 5,000 inhabitants where foreigners decide to buy a house.

Idealista’s analysis based on data collected in recent months

From an analysis of Idealistic, based on the data collected over the last few months, it emerged that 54 localities registered an interest from foreigners higher than that of Italian residents. A further demonstration of the fascination that Italy exerts on an increasingly large international clientele and the growing trend of property purchases in these locations is a tangible indicator of this. But it is, in particular, Lombardy that captures the attention and current accounts of foreigners.

The most popular Lombard municipalities

Which, in the ranking, includes 21 locations. Between these, Valsolda, Tronzano Lago Maggiore, Campione d’Italia and San Siro, all cities overlooking the lakes, charming places with a slow and sustainable lifestyle. They follow Bedero Breeze (Varese), Musso (As), Varenna (Lecco), Tremosine (Brescia), Link (As), Pianello del Lario (As), Porto Valtravaglia (Varese).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Shibarium Developers Confirm Release Date, Creates Buzz in CryptoReport; Set to Go Live in August - Cointelegraph Reports

You may also like

Takeover of CS – Keller-Sutter to UBS deal:...

S&P: emerging markets start to cut interest rates

Is Hendrik Wüst the better Friedrich Merz?

Wages, for the majority of Italians are too...

Ruble: Russia halts foreign exchange purchases and tests...

Wu Xiaoan, Chairman of Brilliance China, Detained for...

Unipol, collection flies but Bper and Carige data...

CS takeover by UBS – This is how...

Milan Stock Exchange opens negatively, banks suffer. Well...

Ryanair reaches out to Urso: commitment confirmed, new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy