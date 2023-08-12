A view of Valsolda in the province of Como

Foreigners love small towns in Lombardy: that’s where they buy houses

Valsolda, in the province of Como, fascinates for its enchanting position between the mountains and the lakes. And then Tronzano Lake Maggiore, 206 inhabitants in the province of Varese, captivates foreigners with its relaxed and silent mood. These are just some of the Italian municipalities under 5,000 inhabitants where foreigners decide to buy a house.

Idealista’s analysis based on data collected in recent months

From an analysis of Idealistic, based on the data collected over the last few months, it emerged that 54 localities registered an interest from foreigners higher than that of Italian residents. A further demonstration of the fascination that Italy exerts on an increasingly large international clientele and the growing trend of property purchases in these locations is a tangible indicator of this. But it is, in particular, Lombardy that captures the attention and current accounts of foreigners.

The most popular Lombard municipalities

Which, in the ranking, includes 21 locations. Between these, Valsolda, Tronzano Lago Maggiore, Campione d’Italia and San Siro, all cities overlooking the lakes, charming places with a slow and sustainable lifestyle. They follow Bedero Breeze (Varese), Musso (As), Varenna (Lecco), Tremosine (Brescia), Link (As), Pianello del Lario (As), Porto Valtravaglia (Varese).

