“Three of them immobilized and groped me. Italians and well dressed”

Brescia. August 12, 2023 – Goes to a party birthday party in a water park, she leaves the company of friends to go to the bathroom, and at the entrance to the bathroom she runs into three strangers who surround her, immobilize her, they grope her everywhere. And the shocking affair that a nineteen year old from Brescia denounced to the carabinieri, resulting in an investigation opened in the prosecutor’s office for sexual violence. And it’s hunt for authors, or presumed such, in the identification phase. The facts date back to last August 9, Wednesday. According to what was reported by the girl herself in the complaint, everything happened in the afternoon, precisely in a water park of a well-known tourist center in Lower Garda, where the young woman was with about twenty twenty-year-old friends to celebrate the birthday of one of They.

Between a dip and a sunbath, she would have left the group to go to the toilet. And here, in the anteroom – she in flip flops, bathing suit and sarong – she would be attacked by three men never seen before, Italians between thirty and forty years old, well dressed, who would have treacherously blocked her by taking her from behind, stripped and then repeatedly touched her private parts. One of her would have kept her still with the other abusing her at will, while her third accomplice acted as a ‘pole’, keeping himself in a more secluded position but in any case not opposing her violence.

A scene from panic lasting a few moments that became an eternity, interrupted only by the screams of the unfortunate woman who managed to free herself, slip away from the infernal grip and lock herself in the bathroom. Once safe she would have started screaming at the top of her voice through a small open window, managing to attract the attention of her friends who, not seeing her return, were looking for her. They were the first to help her contemporary, finding her upset. When they arrived at the attackers’ toilet, there was no longer a trace. They were already gone. The carabinieri of the Desenzano del Garda company are investigating the matter and the file, a case in ‘red code’, is on the table of the deputy prosecutor Flavio Mastrototaro. Investigators and investigators are working to track down the three men. All cameras are under review of the area, inside and outside the park, and testimonials.

The case of the 19-year-old attacked in a water park bathroom makes us think: “Le sexual violence in public places they escape statistics, they are generally a hidden phenomenon for many reasons, but they are not isolated – explains Piera Stretti, Casa delle donne -. Today we are witnessing the continuous growth of domestic violence, almost always the result of an increase in requests for help from the victims, indicative of the desire of women to take control of their lives and stop enduring abuse. In 2023, our center had about three hundred cases of family violence. Reports of violence committed on the street or in public places are different: we recorded three of them. These are the most insidious stories, and the hardest to bring out: on the one hand, victims often do not tell for fear of the judgment of those who believe that they ‘brought it on’, on the other, policies tend not to disseminate them to avoid alarm the population”.

