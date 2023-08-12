Barbara D’Urso on vacation in Amalfi drives her fans crazy with these fiery shots

The presenter most loved by Italians after leaving the scene from Verissimo and Mediaset, returns to the limelight by posting photos on social media from cardio palma.

Barbara d’Ursoone of the most famous and loved by Italians, has recently been removed from Mediaset after a long career. His departure from the scene has generated great curiosity about his next moves and everyone is wondering what the next project he will be part of will be.

But before talking about new future projects, the presenter allowed herself one deserved break. His holidays are always the subject of great interest and his publications keep the relationship with his fans alive.

His latest photos on Instagram on the Amalfi coast are proof of this and, as could be expected, they have caused a sensation by displacing everyone.

Barbara d’Urso on a trip to Amalfi drives everyone crazy

The career of Barbara d’Urso thanks to Mediaset it was a real success. You began your adventure in the world of television in the ‘90soon becoming one of the most famous faces thanks to the program “Afternoon Five“. From then on, she never left the scene, hosting numerous successful programs such as “Live Sunday” e “Live, It’s not D’Urso“.

With her unique and direct style she managed to enter the homes of Italians and win their hearts. Thanks to her versatility, Barbara d’Urso he has shown that he can tackle any kind of program, from crime news to celebrity interviews.

His charisma and his ability to involve and excite i viewers, have meant that each of his shows has become a fixed appointment for millions of Italians. Now, with its release from Mediaseta new chapter opens in his career, and we are all curious to find out what his next plans in the world of show.

The presenter has decided to take a well-deserved break to recharge her energy. The choice of Amalfi Coast as a holiday destination it is hardly surprising, considering the unique beauty and charm of this area. Pristine beaches, crystal clear waters and breathtaking views are just some of the attractions that have attracted them Barbara in this corner of paradise.

The words he dedicated under the social profile make it clear that Barbara he is enjoying his holidays with his friends and gorgeous Amalfi:

Summer evenings on the Amalfi coast where the sea and a candlelit dinner with friends embrace each other

A physique that is the envy of even a twenty-year-old

But that’s not all, in addition to the photos of wonderful landscapes and succulent culinary delights, Barbara, sported an incredible physique. We can appreciate her in this shot where she is wearing a dress that reveals her swimsuit and splendid shapes. Also to 66 years old is still in great shape ready to get back on the crest of the wave.

