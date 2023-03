The Serbian world number one in tennis is not allowed to take part in the first two ATP 1000 tournaments of the season as he has not been vaccinated. He can afford it.

Waiting for the next serve: Novak Djokovic is missing from the tournament in Indian Wells as an unvaccinated person. Joshua Arias / EPA

The pandemic is more or less over, at least in the western hemisphere. But Novak Djokovic, the world number one in men’s tennis and one of the most vehement and probably most prominent opponents of vaccination worldwide, is still in the middle of the fight against the corona virus.