Novak Djokovic, the number one in world tennis, is set to make his debut in the Paris Masters 1000 in a second-round match against Argentine player Tomás Etcheverry (31°). The Serbian player is returning to the courts after his victory in the 2023 US Open, which solidified his position as the top Grand Slam winner with 24 titles. This puts him two ahead of Rafael Nadal, and four ahead of Roger Federer.

For Etcheverry, who is just 24 years old, this match comes after his win against Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic (53°) in the first round. Etcheverry is seeking revenge against Djokovic after their previous encounter, where Djokovic won with a score of 7-6 (5) and 6-2 in the first round in Rome.

The winner of the Djokovic vs Etcheverry match will advance to the round of 16 in Paris to face Dutch player Tallon Greek track (23°), who defeated Spanish player Alexander Davidovich Fokina (28th) with a score of 6-2 in both sets.

The match between Djokovic and Etcheverry is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, and 8 a.m. in Mexico City. In the USA, it can be watched on Tennis Channel, while in Mexico and Latin America, the broadcast is available on ESPN and Star +.

