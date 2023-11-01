Home » Novak Djokovic Makes Paris Masters 1000 Debut Against Tomás Etcheverry
Sports

Novak Djokovic Makes Paris Masters 1000 Debut Against Tomás Etcheverry

by admin
Novak Djokovic Makes Paris Masters 1000 Debut Against Tomás Etcheverry

Novak Djokovic, the number one in world tennis, is set to make his debut in the Paris Masters 1000 in a second-round match against Argentine player Tomás Etcheverry (31°). The Serbian player is returning to the courts after his victory in the 2023 US Open, which solidified his position as the top Grand Slam winner with 24 titles. This puts him two ahead of Rafael Nadal, and four ahead of Roger Federer.

For Etcheverry, who is just 24 years old, this match comes after his win against Serbian player Miomir Kecmanovic (53°) in the first round. Etcheverry is seeking revenge against Djokovic after their previous encounter, where Djokovic won with a score of 7-6 (5) and 6-2 in the first round in Rome.

The winner of the Djokovic vs Etcheverry match will advance to the round of 16 in Paris to face Dutch player Tallon Greek track (23°), who defeated Spanish player Alexander Davidovich Fokina (28th) with a score of 6-2 in both sets.

The match between Djokovic and Etcheverry is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, and 8 a.m. in Mexico City. In the USA, it can be watched on Tennis Channel, while in Mexico and Latin America, the broadcast is available on ESPN and Star +.

See also  Corral recovers, Riso Scotti finds her warrior

You may also like

VERTICAL OF THE MUGHERA | Sportdimontagna.com

Zverev rallies to victory while Hulkac impresses in...

storm Ciaran still does not allow a safe...

Rayados Bounce Back with Convincing 3-0 Victory over...

The 2034 World Cup will be held in...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Gears Up for Crucial...

SOCCER ONLINE: Sparta goes to a small derby...

Arnovis Dalmero Claims Gold for Colombia in Long...

[Fototifo] Triestina-Vicenza 2023-24 | Sports People

The Challenges and Impact of UBE in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy