Urban Singer La Materialista and Music Producer Eury Matos Set to Tie the Knot in Santo Domingo

Urban singer La Materialista and her fiancé, music producer Eury Matos, are set to tie the knot on November 11 in Santo Domingo. The exclusive news was revealed by People magazine, which will have special access to the wedding. La Materialista, whose real name is Yameiry Infante, shared her plans for the upcoming year, expressing her desire to become pregnant. The couple announced their relationship in January and got engaged in February during a reality show in Mexico. They have been eagerly preparing for their special day, with photo shoots showcasing the five dresses that La Materialista will wear. The singer is thrilled about the upcoming wedding, describing it as a dream come true. The date of the wedding was previously hinted at in an interview on the Telemundo program “La Mesa Caliente” in August. La Materialista expressed her excitement for the celebration, revealing that they were already designing her dress and had a beautiful wedding planned. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting the couple’s special day as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

Share this: Facebook

X

