Novak Djokovic wins against Carlos Alcaraz and is in the final of the French Open

Status: 09.06.2023 6:38 p.m

Novak Djokovic is in the final of the French Open for the seventh time. The Serb clearly won the semifinals against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who struggled with cramps from the third set.

The 36-year-old Serb defeated the badly injured Spaniard 6:3, 5:7, 6:1, 6:1 on Friday (09.06.23) and can hope for the third title at the clay court classic in Paris.

Plagued by cramps: Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic.

Semifinals, men

arrow right

After a quick step at the beginning of the third set, Alcaraz had major calf problems and then seemed completely inhibited. The world number one was treated several times by a physiotherapist, but was unable to sprint for the rest of the game. After the 1-0 in the third set, the 20-year-old only won one game to make it 5-1 in the fourth round.

Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the second duel for the first time in his career and now has to fear being replaced by the Serb as number one in the world should he triumph on Sunday.

Djokovic can set a Grand Slam record

Third in the world rankings Djokovic only needs one win for the 23rd triumph in a Grand Slam tournament, with which he would secure the sole record ahead of Rafael Nadal.

For the second oldest finalist in the history of the French Open, it is already the 34th final in a Grand Slam. Should he also prevail on Sunday, he would become the first male pro to win each of the big four tournaments three times. In the final of the clay court classic, Djokovic meets Alexander Zverev or the Norwegian Casper Ruud.