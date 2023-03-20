The body of Pier Attilio Trivulzio, retired Milanese journalist 83-year-old was found dead in an apartment district of Sant’Agabio, in Novara. The reports Corriere della Sera. The body now mummified, had been on the floor for at least seven months. According to an initial reconstruction, the death, which occurred from natural causes, dates back to the month of August. For months no one had noticed the disappearance of Trivulzio, who had no children or close relatives and had moved to Novara only after retirement.

A colleague from Brianza raised the alarm, Marco Pirola, who, having not heard from him for some time, interested the police and posted a message on social media to ask for news of him, to which no one, however, had been able to respond. Trivulzio, born in 1940, known by all as “Pat”, was a great man car enthusiast and had a past as a pilot: he had collaborated in the past with The Espresso, The night, The day and theAnsamainly dealing with engines.

“He left as he always lived. A ghost. Alone. As indeed had been the existence of her that for years has crossed mine. I expected that. We expected that. But it hurts,” writes Pirola on Facebook. And he says that the former colleague was “always on the ball desperate for money. Sometimes he slept on benches in a public park or at the station. “To be on the news,” she whispered blushing a little because he and we knew what the truth was that he didn’t want to tell. He, much older than all, had been adopted by the editorial staff, by the publisher and also by myself. One day, already old, he showed up in my office with a plastic bag. “Everything I have left of life is inside”. She wasn’t kidding. He was desperate but he maintained absolute dignity ”.