Atlético Huila returns home to welcome Once Caldas

Tonight at 8:20 p.m. at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid de Neiva, Atlético Huila and Once Caldas will face each other in the closing game of the ninth date of the I League in Colombia. Huila arrives motivated by two consecutive victories and Caldas has as a novelty the change of coaching staff with Pedro Sarmiento and Hernán Dario Herrera.

The reality is that for a team like Atlético Huila it is always difficult to stay in the first division league of Colombian professional soccer. Currently, those from Neiva are second to last with 7 points.

Only Junior and La Equidad are having a worse campaign than Huila. Those led by Néstor Craviotto have won two games, tied one and lost five.

The goal difference they currently have is -5 (9 goals for and 14 against), being the second team with the most goals in the tournament, only behind Deportivo Pasto. Without a doubt, they are statistics that speak of a terrible defensive solidity. Something to improve from here on out.

A piece of information that does excite Opitas fans is that Atlético Huila lost only two of their last 18 home games against Once Caldas in the First Division (12 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses). The Albos victories occurred in April 2013 and August 2018, according to data provided by DIMAYOR. They hope to become strong in the Guillermo Plazas Alcid against their rival on duty.

Despite already being one of the traditional Primera A teams, Once Caldas does have a very serious concern with relegation at the moment. Together with Deportivo Cali, they are at high risk of being downgraded at the end of this season and for this reason they have the urgency to score as many points as possible. Each defeat is a dagger that aggravates the situation.

That is why a couple of weeks ago the directives of the Blanco-Blanco de Manizales opted for a formula of experience and pragmatism: Pedro Sarmiento and Hernán Darío El Arriero Herrera, who are advised by Elkin Soto, a man of the house who added some positive points at the beginning of the semester.

Pedro Sarmiento in front of the Albo de Manizales team.



After winning 1-0 against Atlético Bucaramanga as a visitor, Once Caldas will try to string together consecutive away victories in the First Division for the first time since defeating Deportivo Pereira and Millonarios between March and September 2020 (DIMAYOR data).

Sarmiento and his coaching staff have as a priority to strengthen an attack that has important names like Dayro Moreno and Sherman Cárdenas. The priority is to add as much as possible to keep the ghost away from B.

Both in the case of Huila and Once Caldas, only in one match of the current championship has history ended 0-0. Of rest, in all there were goals. Likewise, they are casts that do not have a consolidated defense and that at the same time need to go looking for results. This can lead to a game with goals.

Promotion two with a ticket

For today’s commitment Monday, the Huilense club announced a special promotion for the day of the spouses. Preferential eastern has a value of $80,000, general eastern $60,000, visiting southeast $60,000, and north side $15,000; Two people with one ticket will be able to enter all the stands.

Dayro Moreno leading the attack of Caldas de Manizales.



Lineups Atlético Huila vs Once Caldas

Athletic Huila:

Nestor Craviotto with a 4-4-2

The starting XI would be: Figueroa; Lozano, Escorcia, Giraldo, Torres; Vinicius, Lerma Longa, Hernandez, Diaz; Mosquera, Britos

Once Caldas

Pedro Sarmiento with a 3-4-3

The starting XI would be: Chaux; Torijano, Correa, Piedrahita; Artunduaga, Quiñonez, Rico, Cardenas; Molinares, Moreno, Lemos