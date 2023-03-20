The investigation by the New York magistrates has not yet finished but the maximum alert has already been triggered for possible violence linked to the hypothesis of an arrest of Donald Trumpa scenario evoked by the former president himself.

The Manhattan prosecutor is worried about what could happen Alvin Bragg: In a statement he reassures his staff that safety is the “priority” and that law enforcement will investigate “any specific and credible threat” against the prosecution. “We will not tolerate attempts at intimidation,” she adds.

“We will monitor the situation, we will have extensive resources”: the prosecutor’s office is in Lower Manhattan where there is already a “massive police presence”, he says Kevin MaloneyDeputy Commissioner for Public Information of the New York Police Department.

And in the meantime, the big Republicans are trying, as best they can, to curb the fury of Trump’s supporters. The Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, he accuses the New York prosecutor of carrying out a political operation but, answering a question from NBC, he says: “I don’t think people should protest, I think nobody should get hurt”.

The governor of Florida, Ron De Santishas not yet expressed solidarity with the former president (and his likely challenger in the race for the Republican nomination).

To curb the impetus of the Trumpian base is also the former president’s iron ally Marjorie Taylor Greene who, while criticizing the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, says: “There is no need to demonstrate against communist Democrats who want to arrest Trump and against the use of our government as a weapon” policy.

Even the former vice president Mike Pencewho was in Congress on January 6 and had to face the fury of Trump fans, attacks the investigation as a “political persecution” but warns: “Violence will never be tolerated”.