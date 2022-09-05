pavia

In the first friendly of the season, Now Academy (C Gold) won by just one point at PalaRavizza in Pavia (56-57) against Edimes Sanmaurense (C Silver) in 40 minutes of play. A first test that served both teams to put fuel in their legs and to find team chemistry, inserting the newcomers into the group. In the first quarter the guests, deprived for the occasion of Muzio and the newly arrived Kordis, place a first break (8-13 at 10 ‘) thanks to Valeiars and Andrea Facchi, even if Edimes, without Poggi, play better in the next fraction and is reported above (21-14 the partial, 29-27 at 20 ‘). The game is hard fought and intense (13 equal to the break of the third quarter), but the winner is Now Academyl led by an excellent Di Paolo in the last period (14-17 for the final 56-57). On an individual level, for the hosts the 14 points of Maghet and 11 of Ragni stand out, while for the guests 23 points for the Spanish center Valeiars. «The score is the last thing that counts at this time of the year – comments the Edimes coach Roberto Fossati – I was interested in trying the few things done so far, in addition to inserting the four new grafts in the shortest possible time. It is normal that the team is getting to know each other since we are only at the beginning, but I am happy with this first outing against a team, the Now Academy, of a higher category. It was a true and intense friendly, excellent work ».

The coach of the Lomelini, Alfonso Zanellati, is also satisfied with this first run. «We are doing an important workload – he underlines – since we also train in the morning with lots of physical exercises. The guys did well, next week the new foreign winger will arrive, one more valuable player who will be able to give us a great hand. We will then wait for Muzio in December and we hope to do the best possible ». The two teams will face each other again next Thursday in Parona at 7.45 pm in a sort of second leg to continue on the path towards the championship and be ready when it really counts. –