At the end of the 48th edition of the usual annual appointment in Cernobbio organized by Ambrosetti, a discussion was held between some of the main political leaders on “The Italy we want”.

An initiative on which there was no lack of controversy by Miche Anzaldi, secretary of the RAI Supervisory Commission, who did not fail to point out the fact that the state broadcaster canceled the two debates following the decisions of GCOM in this regard. televisions provided. And stating that «The canon should be given to Ambrosetti. Absurd that public TV does not respect its mission and the Service Contract ».

Be that as it may, of course the debate was very popular, and obviously it had a very wide media echo.

If, it seems that the audience present in the room particularly appreciated Calenda, DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech, analyzed the online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in this regard, to understand instead what was the perception of Italians on each of the leaders who attended the meeting.

The online conversations relating to (in alphabetical order) Calenda, Conte, Letta, Meloni and Salvini were therefore analyzed yesterday, 4 September.

Among the five, the leader of the 5 Star Movement is the one who has had the highest number of citations in the 24 hours (33,400), by just under 6 thousand unique authors (also in this case more than all), whose contents have involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) almost 110 thousand people. A number of citations that also generated the greatest potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically people have had on the basis of these volumes of conversations to be exposed to contents relating to Conte. 185.2 billion. A number higher than that generated by the sum of the other four political leaders analyzed by us, which we reasonably estimate to be equal to an effective reach equal to 9.3 billion impressions, of actual views of content related to the M5S leader, gross of duplications .

On the other hand, Salvini is the party leader whose conversations in this regard generated the greatest engagement, involving, in the terms indicated above, a total of just under 151 thousand people.

The palm of gold of negativity is instead for the leader of the Democratic Party, who already did not come out particularly well from the specific analysis conducted on him. In fact, Letta touches a share of negative sentiment of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in online verbalizations by people, of 40%. While his former ally, Conte, is the one who gets the largest share of positive sentiment (18.3%) of all five party leaders.

Online conversations dominated by male individuals once again, and by people between the ages of 18 and 34. The “wheel” of the most used words in online conversations for each leader shows which themes these conversations mainly revolved around for each of them.

Finally, contrary to the appreciation of the audience present in Cernobbio, Calenda is the one who obtained the fewest citations online, was cited by the fewest unique authors and generated the least engagement. Of course the people present in the room are decision makers and opinion makers, but the Italians, at least those who have expressed themselves on the Net in this regard, seem to see it in a diametrically opposite way.