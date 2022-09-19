With election day almost upon us, we analyzed the presence on Facebook of the leaders of the main parties. In fact, if on Twitter politicians speak mainly to opinion leaders and opinion makers, with the goal, almost always centered, of being taken up by “traditional media”, on Facebook they speak decisively to people, to citizens. The social platform therefore becomes central, even more than usual if possible, in the election campaign.

An element that naturally does not escape the party leaders, and those who deal with their communication. And in fact, compared to the analysis we carried out at the end of 2021, all, or almost all, increase the pressure both in terms of advertising investments on Facebook and in terms of communication intensity.

The political leader who poses most of all is Carlo Calenda. The Action leader at the end of 2021 averaged 3.79 posts per day. These have become 14.57 in the last thirty days, and then grow further to 16.14, or about one post for each hour of the day if night hours are excluded, in the last week.

The Northern League leader follows closely. Matteo Salvini at the end of last year posted an average of 8.84 posts per day. Now he has posted an average of 12.93 posts / day in the last thirty days, and then, like Calenda, has risen further, reaching 14.29 posts per day in the last seven days.

Bronze medal in this not very honorable competition the secretary of the PD. Letta had closed 2021 with an average of 2.70 posts per day on Facebook. In the last month you have posted an average of 9.57 times a day. And in the last week he came to equalize with Salvini at 14.29 post / day.

The other party leaders gradually follow. Last for the number of posts, the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi. And instead in contrast with Berlusconi, who slightly decreases the intensity of publication in the last seven days, even if even in his case it is well above the 2021 average, which was 1.08 posts per day.

Of all the posts produced by the various political leaders, Salvini’s have obtained 159,810 shares in the last thirty days. Despite the quantitative pressure, the shares of the posts published by Calenda were 57,543. And those of the posts of Letta 16.189. To be in the top three by number of posts.

Little thing even for Berlusconi and Renzi. 22,676 and 29,666 respectively. Far superior to those of Giorgia Meloni’s posts: 285,739. While Giuseppe Conte is the leader who started with the highest number of shares in the last month. 585,328.

It is evident that, beyond the reasons for representing the self in their own social sphere on social platforms, people share other people’s content because, in fact, they share its nature. This is why we considered it interesting not only to analyze the pressure exerted by each party leader, but also the result that this generates in terms of shares, which in terms of involvement weigh far more than likes and other reactions.